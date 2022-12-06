Pending and closed home sales fell sharply in November from a year ago, but median sales prices of single-family homes and condominiums combined edged up 0.9 percent to $575,000 in the 26-county region represented by the Northwest Multiple Listing Service, according to NWMLS figures released Monday.
The combined median price in Pierce County rose 2.5 percent from a year ago, to $517,500.
But in Thurston County, the combined median dipped 1.1 percent to $465,000. Other South Sound counties’ combined median sales prices were: Kitsap, $505,471, up 1.1 percent; Mason, $400,000, up 1.8 percent; Lewis, $382,000, up 4.7 percent; and Grays Harbor, $325,000, up 6.6 percent.
Looking at single-family homes only, the median sales price in Pierce County was $525,000, up 1.9 percent. In Thurston County, the price was $474,990, flat with a year ago. In other area counties, the single-family home medians were: Kitsap, $505,471, up 1.1 percent; Mason, $400,000, up 2 percent; Lewis, $382,000, up 4.7 percent; and Grays Harbor, $328,900, up 8.4 percent.
Examining a few submarkets of Pierce County, single-family home medians rose 5.1 percent, to $546,725, in the combined markets of Puyallup, Graham, and Frederickson. In the Bonney Lake, Lake Tapps, Buckley, and Orting submarket, the median hit $599,000, up 4.2 percent. In Central Tacoma, the median fell 7.9 percent to $404,650.
“Determined buyers are purchasing homes, with pent-up demand driving the market,” Dean Rebhuhn, owner of Village Homes and Properties in Woodinville, said in a NWMLS news release. “Sellers who price to the market are attracting showings and receiving good offers,” he added, noting King County experienced an average of 55 sales per day last month.
Pending sales (mutually accepted offers) across the 26 counties fell 40 percent and closed sales fell 42 percent, NWMLS said. The volume of closed sales, at 5,194, was the lowest since February (5,147) and January (5,085). Compared to January’s median price of $555,000, last month’s buyers paid 3.6 percent more.
“Our traditional seasonal slowdown around the holidays is happening earlier this year, with the alignment of climbing interest rates, economic news, local weather, and a volatile stock market,” John Deely, executive vice president of operations at Coldwell Banker Bain, said in the release.
Systemwide, brokers added 4,890 new listings during November, down 24.2 percent from November 2021, when they added 6,455 new listings. At the end of November, there were 12,245 total active listings, up about 165 percent from the selection of a year ago when there were only 4,621 active listings, the release said.
“The data show we’re in a changed market,” Dick Beeson, managing broker at RE/MAX Northwest in Tacoma/Gig Harbor, added in the release. “High interest rates, doubled inventory levels, anxious lenders, contracts written with negotiations for repairs, closing costs, and other sundry things — all of these have returned to the market,” he said, adding sellers must compete with other sellers to gain buyers’ attention and offers.
J. Lennox Scott, chairman and CEO of John L. Scott Real Estate, noted the number of homebuyers and new listings are running below prepandemic seasonal levels.
“There is a shortage of unsold inventory, especially in the more affordable and midprice ranges where approximately 80 percent of transactions take place within each market,” he said in the release.
Matthew Gardner, chief economist at Windermere Real Estate, said he expects mortgage rates to begin easing later next year and believes rates will remain above 6 percent until fall 2023. Then they'll dip into the 5 percent range, he said in the release.
He doesn’t expect housing supply to grow significantly with inventory levels remaining well below their long-term average.
“It’s unlikely we’ll see a buyer’s market in 2023, but I do expect a return to a far more balanced one,” Gardner said.