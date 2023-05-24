Holiday by Atria recently launched renovations, each costing $2 million, for its senior living communities in Bellevue, Everett, and Gig Harbor.
The initiative, part of a nationwide upgrade campaign for the brand, is aimed at improving functionality and design elements to enhance the lives of its residents, a release said.
Holiday Bridge Park and Holiday Garden Club in Bellevue, Holiday Cascadian Place in Everett, and Holiday Peninsula in Gig Harbor will see updates to fitness areas, dining rooms, game lounges, and multipurpose spaces.
Libraries, atriums, and salons additionally will be getting a makeover along with elevated audio/visual features. The work will conclude by the end of the summer.
“For us, this will feel like an ‘extreme makeover’ to create new and enhanced ways for our residents to stay active, build new friendships and enjoy what inspires them,” said senior vice president Jake Pelletier in the release. “We know that living in a vibrant, social community like ours can translate to greater well-being in older adults.”
Find out more about Holiday by Atria here.