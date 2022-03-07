One of the most iconic properties in the South Sound, the Rust Mansion, was recently acquired by a new owner who plans to renovate and resell the historical property.
The 10,813-square-foot home is now owned by Tacoma native Ashley Burks, who said she has always admired the mansion from afar. After Burks’ husband passed a few years ago, Burks took over operation of the business and has continued with her real estate investment endeavors.
The property was sold via Morrison House Sotheby’s International Realty in a private off-market sale. Michael Morrison, who brokered the deal, said that, “The buyer pool of this type of property was really small given the condition and scale of the mansion.”
In a statement, Morrison also said that the previous owners of the mansion were happy to hear that a single, hard-working mom was taking on a restoration of its scope.
Originally built in 1905 at 1001 North I Street by William Ross Rust, the mansion — often referred to as the “White House of the West” — has gone through several changes throughout the years, including a conversion to and from an apartment building. Burks said she rescued the iconic home from further changes to return it to its former glory.