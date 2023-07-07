For the second year in a row, Heritage Bank is closing the doors to all its branches for a portion of a day so that employees can spend an afternoon volunteering at various locations across their communities.
This year, all bank locations will close at noon on Sept. 13. Limited customer service staff will remain available to address immediate banking needs. Online and mobile banking systems also will be fully operational, as will ATMs.
“I am proud of our dedicated employees and their willingness to go the extra mile to help the communities we serve,” said CEO Jeff Deuel. “Their enthusiasm extends beyond traditional banking, and we are privileged to have such exceptional individuals on the team. By offering our skills, expertise, and time, we hope to make a substantial difference in the lives of those who need it most. We look forward to sharing the stories and positive impact created by our employees during our upcoming bank-wide volunteer day.”
Last year, some 500 employees of the bank volunteered doing such tasks as gathering trash, packing food, cleaning houses, and more. Nearly 2,000 hours were donated; benefiting organizations included food banks in Clark County, Auburn, Mukilteo, Thurston County, and elsewhere. Habitat for Humanty branches in Whatcom County, Island County, Snohomish County, and Tacoma-Pierce County also benefitted.