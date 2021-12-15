Heritage Bank has announced a new program — its own Community Development Entity (CDE) — that, per the company, will encourage investments in low-income communities through a subsidized loan fund offering payment amounts averaging at 50 percent of conventional loan alternatives.
“As one of only a handful of CDEs in Washington and Oregon that’s able to facilitate these loans, we can offer better rates and terms with more flexibility than the market,” the bank said in a release.
According to the bank, about 60 percent of existing loans serve small-to medium-sized businesses. As a result, the company said it’s familiar with the decision-making processes many businesses tend to make when figuring out where to grow and relocate. Those who qualify for the loan through the program must offer accessible jobs so that the public may also benefit from the project, the bank noted in the release.
Program benefits include, per the release:
Below-market fixed rates (with a target interest rate of 3 percent subject to change);
Seven years of interest-only payments;
Lower origination fees;
Lower debt coverage ratios; and
Longer maturities
