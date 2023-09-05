Tacoma- and Seattle-based plumbing and electric company Harts Services was recently recognized on the Inc. 5000 for the fourth year as one of America's fastest-growing private companies.
Companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 list are ranked according to its percentage of revenue growth from 2019 to 2022, a release said. In order to qualify, private companies must be U.S.-based and had to have been generating revenue by March 31, 2019.
Harts Services was opened in 2013 by co-owners Richard Hart and Dan Hartsough, who operate with “we care more" as its guiding business ethos. Harts' team specializes in emergency plumbing, bath and kitchen plumbing, sewer-line repair and installation, drain clearing, and more. The other side of the business focuses on providing electrical care for breakers, circuits, outlets, lighting, EV charging stations, generators, and more.
“Our outstanding team and incredible customers deserve the credit for this award,” Hart said in the release. “We’re committed to delivering the highest-quality service and best value in our service area. The world-class performance of our technicians and support team have helped us earn the trust of our community, and that’s what makes Harts Services stand out.”
Among the lineup, Harts Services placed 3,780 and ranked among growing private-sector giants like health care company CareBridge; Texas-based spirits distributor Green Light Distribution; and the online self-publishing tool Publishing.com.
Harts Services ranked 62nd in growth, 56th in consumer services, and 48th overall in the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue region when looking over which listed companies are based in Washington.
According to Inc., this year’s 5000 companies have not only driven growth in the face of inflation, increasing capital costs, and hiring challenges but have also, in total, added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy in the last three years.
“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” Inc. Editor-in-Chief Scott Omelianuk said in the release. “To make the Inc. 5000 — with the fast growth that requires — is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”
To see the complete lineup of Inc.’s 5000 fastest-growing private companies for 2023, visit here. To learn more about Harts Services, visit its webpage.