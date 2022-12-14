Plumbing company Harts Services is celebrating a team of apprentices who, in November, donated extensive time and service to a local Habitat for Humanity project.
“At Harts Services, we’re committed to making a positive difference in our community,” said Harts Academy instructor Chad Glazier in a statement. “That’s something we teach our Harts Academy students, in addition to the critical skills they need for a successful career in the plumbing industry. We want them to understand that ‘We Care More’ is an important aspect of our mission, so it’s gratifying to see them putting our motto into action in a meaningful way this holiday season.”
Seven students from the Harts Academy apprentice program installed a new system of water and sewer pipes for the Habitat for Humanity project, which is renovating a home for a Tacoma family this holiday season.
Harts Academy is Harts Services’ in-house apprenticeship program. Offering eight weeks of classroom education and hands-on experience in an immersive plumbing training platform, Harts Academy prepares trainees for a career within the industry.