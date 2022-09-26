Harts Services, a Tacoma-based plumbing company founded in 2013, has expanded its geographic footprint with the opening of a new Seattle location.
“By expanding our service area to include Seattle, we’re living up to the Harts Services motto, ‘We Care More,’” said Richard Hart, co-owner of Harts Services, in a release. “Our community is growing, and Harts is committed to growing with them by delivering high-quality professional service and authentic value to our neighbors in Seattle. Our customers are like family, and we remain dedicated to evolving to ensure we meet their plumbing needs.”
Harts Services’ provides a range of solutions, including kitchen and bathroom plumbing, septic tanks, water heaters, water filtration, sewer and drain clearing, sump pumps, partial and whole home re-pipes, and more.
The company serves most of western Washington, including Tacoma, Seattle, Olympia, Bremerton, University Place, Federal Way, Gig Harbor, Port Orchard, Puyallup, Steilacoom, Bellevue, Snohomish, Renton, Everett, Redmond, Issaquah, Kirkland, and Mountlake Terrace.
“Harts is investing in the critical plumbing solutions that help keep our community a comfortable, healthy place to live and work,” Hart said in the release. “There’s demand throughout this area for the premium service experience our certified and licensed plumbers are trained to deliver. We focus on using the best parts and the latest advanced technology while also providing competitive rates to ensure we meet the high standards our customers expect and deserve.”