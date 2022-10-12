Tacoma-based plumbing company Harts Services has launched an in-house apprenticeship program for aspiring plumbers — and it's now accepting applications for its next class.
The Harts Academy program includes eight weeks of comprehensive classroom education and immersive hands-on experience in the Harts Academy plumbing platform. Classroom sessions are followed by two to three years of supervised field training with licensed plumbers. Harts Academy also provides preparation assistance for the plumber licensing exam.
A valid driver’s license and clean driving record are required. Apprentices must be able to lift up to 50 pounds and are expected to work in crawlspaces, operate machinery, climb ladders and stairs, and other physical work in the warehouse and on job sites.
“The average age of a plumber is 56,” said Rich Hart, co-owner of Harts Services, in a press statement. “Like all the skilled trades professions, plumbing is experiencing a chronic labor shortage. Everybody has ideas about how to address that shortage. Harts Academy is our solution. Ultimately, it’s our responsibility to recruit and develop the next generation of plumbers who will lead the industry into the future.”
Antoinette Alexander
Antoinette Alexander is a South Sound Business contributor.
