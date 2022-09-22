Lakewood’s Harborstone Credit Union announced this week that Geoff Bullock will serve as its new CEO.
Bullock, who is currently the executive vice president and chief member experience officer at Royal Credit Union in Wisconsin, is replacing Phil Jones. Jones has served Harborstone Credit Union for the last 15 years and is retiring. Bullock is expected to officially transition into his new role by the end of October.
“It was clear throughout this process that Harborstone is a special place, and this is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Bullock said in a release.
Bullock was placed in the position by leadership development firm DDJ Meyers.
Prior to the new appointment, Bullock was honored with the Next Top Credit Union Executive in 2017; a Credit Union National Association Rockstar award in 2019; and a CUES Mastermind Award in 2020, 2021, and 2022, according to the release.