Lakewood-based Harborstone Credit Union will acquire Seattle-based First Sound Bank per an agreement announced Tuesday that will help Harborstone — which has 15 branches throughout Pierce, Thurston, and King counties — grow its presence in the Seattle-area marketplace, diversify its assets, and add talent and expertise.
The transaction is anticipated to be completed in first quarter 2024, subject to regulatory approvals, approval from First Sound Bank shareholders, and other customary approvals, according to a news release.
Harborstone, which has about $1.9 billion in total assets, will purchase essentially all assets and assume essentially all liabilities of First Sound Bank, which has about $175 million in assets, in a transaction unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both institutions. Following the deal’s completion, First Sound Bank will liquidate and dissolve and distribute its remaining assets to its stockholders. When finalized, the combined institution will have about $2.1 billion in assets, $1.5 billion in loans, $1.8 billion in shares and deposits, and 16 branches, the release said.
First Sound shareholders will receive about $6.90 to $7.10 in cash for each share of First Sound common stock, subject to adjustment based on the equity value at closing, according to the release.
First Sound customers will become members of Harborstone Credit Union with full access to its products and services. This is the first bank Harborstone will acquire.
“We’re excited to grow Harborstone Credit Union and owe this opportunity to the decades of smart and strategic decisions that have created a solid foundation for our expansion,” Geoff Bullock, president and CEO of Harborstone, said in the release. “This acquisition is a win for everyone involved, as it provides extended services and products to First Sound Bank’s customers and adds new expertise and services to Harborstone’s members.”
Marty Steele, president and CEO of First Sound Bank, added, “We are extremely excited about partnering with Harborstone Credit Union and feel this strategic transaction provides many benefits for our customers, employees, community, and shareholders. As a community bank, we are deeply focused on providing resources and services for our customers to succeed, and feel the additional services, products, and locations Harborstone Credit Union provides will help us continue to meet the needs of our customers in this competitive environment. In addition, this transaction provides excellent value to our shareholders who have supported us over the years.”
Harborstone is one of 77 credits unions headquartered in Washington, according to the Credit Union National Association, citing data through 2022. Those credit unions represented almost 4.6 million members.
Harborstone was founded in 1955 as McChord Federal Credit Union serving airmen on McChord Air Force Base, now Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Harborstone has grown to more than 87,000 members.
First Sound Bank, founded in 2004, is a locally owned, independent community bank that provides commercial and private banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, entrepreneurs, and professional service firms throughout the Puget Sound region. It has one branch in downtown Seattle.
Among 46 banks with operations in King County, First Sound had .09% of deposits in the county, ranking it 33rd based on deposits, according to the FDIC’s market share report as of June 30, 2022.
McQueen Financial Advisors advised Harborstone in the deal and Luse Gorman PC was legal counsel. First Sound Bank was advised by D.A. Davidson Cos. as financial adviser and Keller Rohrback LLP was legal counsel.