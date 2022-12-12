Washington-based Harborstone Credit Union has opened its first branch in Federal Way. Mayor Jim Ferrell, Greater Federal Way Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Rebecca Martin, and Junior Achievement president and CEO Natalie Vega O’Neil attended the branch’s ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier this month.
“It is so great to see this investment in Federal Way and it’s amazing that (Harborstone) already (has) 4,000 members that live right here.” Jim Ferrell said in a press release. “…We all remember our first car, our first home, the major investments, college, the things that make up the stepping stones of our lives. And they happen here, with partnerships, love, and community.”
The new branch, located at the Federal Way Commons, will include conference spaces for hosting community meetings, financial training, and more. Harborstone representatives said that these communal spaces were implemented to bring people together, encouraging cohesion and dialogue.
“We’re excited to provide a variety of workshops for both our members and the community,” Harborstone Credit Union chief experience offer Lisa Stirgus said in the release. “We’ll teach various topics aimed to help people navigate their real-life money decisions, from buying a car to purchasing a home and beyond.”
Harborstone executives are hoping to bolster local financial literacy and empower people with financial tools and resources to be successful. Branch manager Jayde DelGado and his team said they want to bring their decades of financial expertise to the Federal Way community.
“We look forward to supporting the Federal Way School District and (the) charitable organization Fusion with opportunities to educate young people and the historically marginalized to achieve financial aptitude,” DelGado said in a press release. “And hopefully I’ll get to umpire a little league baseball game now and then.”