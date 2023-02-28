Tacoma-based real estate development company Harbor Custom Development has contracted to sell to Kitsap Community Resources the Mills Crossing townhomes in Bremerton for $14.25 million.
The deal is expected to occur on or before April 28, upon the buyer's satisfaction of the financing contingency requirement.
The KCR Housing division serves the needs of families and individuals in Kitsap County who are experiencing homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. The company provides services that can help prevent eviction, find affordable housing options, and help stabilize families in crisis situations, a release said.
"Kitsap Community Resources is proud to be working with Harbor Custom Development, Inc. on this important project. Together in collaboration with many community partners in Kitsap County, this represents a small piece of a much larger puzzle to combat the existing housing crisis within our community and across the region. By providing safe and affordable housing, the Mills Crossing townhome project will benefit vulnerable families and the city as a whole," Kitsap Community Resources Executive Director Anthony Ives said in a prepared statement.
Mills Crossing, a 36-unit townhome project, is located one block from the new Kitsap Transit Center in East Bremerton. Tenants have close access to the downtown Bremerton amenities, including local shopping, farmers markets, waterfront parks, community restaurants, Olympic College, and ferry service to Seattle.