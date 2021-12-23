Harbor Custom Development, Inc., announced in a recent release that it will be accepting Bitcoin and 12 other digital currencies as forms of payment for listed land, developed lots, condominiums, apartments, and residential homes in the company’s primary markets (Washington, California, Texas, and Florida) starting in late January 2022.
"Acceptance of digital currencies for our real estate offerings is a logical step for Harbor and demonstrates our flexible business model that separates us from our industry peers," said Harbor’s chief operating officer, Jeff Habersetzer, in the release.
“We anticipate taking additional steps to further our presence and adoption of Web 3.0. Our clear objective is to drive shareholder value while acting as the thought leader within our industry group,” added Sterling Griffin, president and CEO, in the release.
By accepting digital currencies — which additionally include Dogecoin and USD Coin — Harbor is hoping to not only open doors to entities with combined market caps of more than $1 trillion but also put itself in a “first-mover position of adoption,” the release said.