Partners for Parks hosted in Steilacoom recently its first leadership-awareness event for community leaders, neighbors, and park enthusiasts interested in the $7.5 million H-Barn restoration project at Fort Steilacoom Park.
Through a series of small group gatherings, Partners for Parks is looking to drive awareness and donor support for the historic preservation and restoration project. Roughly 40 people were in attendance for the July gathering, which included presentations by members of the Partners for Parks board, a release noted.
The H-Barn project is a public-private partnership between the City of Lakewood and Partners for Parks to preserve and restore a barn complex at Fort Steilacoom Park into a multi-purpose event space for public and private recreational use.
Partners for Parks is leading the effort to raise $3.5 million of the total $7.5 million from individual donors, foundations, businesses, and service organizations. To date, the H-Barn Project has received gifts and signed commitments of $1.3 million towards its goal of $3.5 million, the release said.