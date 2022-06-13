The Greater Seattle Business Association, Washington’s LGBTQ+ and allied chamber of commerce, and Comcast have announced they are renewing the Ready for Business Fund relief effort this year to provide more than $200,000 in grants to eligible small businesses throughout the state.
The application window for the Ready for Business Fund grants is now open.
The Ready for Business Fund provides $2,500 cash grants to more than 80 small businesses throughout Washington. Emphasis will be placed on women business owners, LGBTQ+ business owners, and business owners of color. Small businesses located in rural areas of Washington also will be considered. Small business owners interested in applying can find more information and apply here.
“Runaway inflation and increased expenses are hitting our small businesses hard in Washington,” said Ilona Lohrey, GSBA deputy director, in a press statement. “Providing a cash grant with wrap-around services to promote visibility and support is critical as more small businesses use more digital technology to drive online revenue. $2,500 may not seem like much, but for these small business owners, a micro-grant may be what is needed to invest in a website, help build online sales tools, launch a social media effort, or purchase new technology.”
The Ready for Business Fund was founded in the summer of 2020 with a $100,000 investment from Comcast and GSBA as the fund manager. Over the past two years, the fund has distributed $2,500 cash grants to more than 120 small businesses in Washington.
The Ready for Business Fund was renewed this year with $75,000 in funding from Comcast and GSBA, reprising its role as the program and fund manager. Grants from the Ready for Business Fund will be made possible by more than $150,000 in additional donations from Pepsi, T-Mobile, US Bank, Meta, and Verity Credit Union and a $100,00 grant from King County.