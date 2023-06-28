Two groups in Norway and Washington state are forming a strategic partnership to advance autonomous technology in the maritime sector to unlock new commercial opportunities in maritime autonomy, reduce the industry’s carbon footprint, streamline operations, and improve safety, according to a news release from the Kitsap Economic Development Alliance.
Norway’s Ocean Autonomy Cluster and the Washington Autonomous Vehicle Cluster are partnering to increase joint research projects that further autonomous technology toward achieving those goals, the release said. WAV-C is a program of the Kitsap Economic Development Alliance and is funded by the Washington Department of Commerce’s Innovation Cluster Accelerator Program, which is made possible by a grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration.
“The technology and market are maturing rapidly now, and it is high time to establish an international network at the maritime forefront to ensure the scaling up of the technology companies that can deliver today," Frode Halvorsen, cluster manager for OAC, said in a statement.
OAC is Europe’s leading cluster in maritime technology, with more than 70 members, the release said. Its colleague in Washington state, WAV-C, was founded about a year ago, and has 63 members. Members in each range from startups to multinational maritime corporations.
The partnership seeks to facilitate the exchange of research-based knowledge between member companies, enhance business recruitment in both regions, and build robust commercial networks. A joint steering group comprising representatives from both clusters will be responsible for ensuring the achievement of member interests and collective ambitions, the release explained.
Halvorsen said the United States, and particularly the Northwest coast, represents a large potential market for several OAC members. “We have a network of companies that have developed world-leading technology ready to solve many of today's manual tasks at sea and contribute to safer, greener, and more efficient maritime operations,” Halvorsen added.
WAV-C’s program manager, Seth Abelson, said the partnership is a testament to both organizations’ commitment to innovation, advancing the autonomous marine industry, and delivering value to both groups’ members.
"Our members are at the forefront of autonomous marine technologies, consistently pushing boundaries and driving advancements," said Abelson. “By joining forces with OAC, we will harness the power of collaboration to tackle the complex challenges facing maritime autonomy today.”