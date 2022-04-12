Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards and ADG MLK LLC will hold on April 13 a groundbreaking ceremony for Aspire11, a mixed-use multi-family residential and retail project slated for completion in 2024.
Aspire11 is located in the heart of Tacoma at the intersection of South 11th Street and MLK Jr. Way, immediately adjacent to the pending Hilltop District Station of the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension.
Once complete, Aspire11 will feature 289 units and other amenities looking to make active urban living easy. In addition to striving for quick access to the new light rail, residents can use an outdoor courtyard space, live-work spaces, bike storage, a gym and yoga studio, and more. It will also feature a dog-friendly outdoor area green space for residents and three levels of parking.
In addition, Aspire11 commercial opportunities will be ideal for local retailers, eateries, wellness practitioners, and medical professionals that will benefit from being at the center of the Hilltop District, Tacoma's “Medical Mile,” and local transit hub.
Architects Graves + Associates designed Aspire11. Jody Miller Construction is the general contractor.