An Australian green energy company is evaluating the feasibility of converting a coal-fired power plant in Centralia into a green hydrogen production facility after the coal plant closes in 2025.
Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) — based in East Perth, Western Australia — announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Centralia's Industrial Park at TransAlta (IPAT) to study the possible conversion of the plant adjacent to the 4,400-acre IPAT. FFI would seek to employ the existing coal plant workforce for the proposed project, which could become a Pacific Northwest green hydrogen hub potentially generating hundreds of jobs, according to a news release.
Green hydrogen is a zero-carbon, zero-methane fuel that does not require the burning of fossil fuels in the production process, the release said.
According to FFI’s website, green hydrogen can be produced through electrolysis, where electricity from renewable sources such as solar, wind, hydropower, or geothermal is run through demineralized water to split the water into green hydrogen and oxygen. The oxygen is released back into the atmosphere and the green hydrogen used to power hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles like trucks, create synthetic aviation fuels, made into green ammonia to fuel shipping and rail, and more, the website says.
“FFI’s goal is to turn North America into a leading global green energy heartland and create thousands of green jobs now and more in the future,” FFI’s chairman and founder Andrew Forrest said in a statement. “Repurposing existing fossil fuel infrastructure to create green hydrogen to power the world is part of the solution to saving the planet.”
FFI has been working with the Lewis County Energy Innovation Coalition and Lewis Economic Alliance ahead of its study.
Richard DeBolt, executive director of the Lewis Economic Alliance, said in the release, “With the closing of the coal mine and the scheduled retirement of the Centralia coal-fired power plant, IPAT was formed to redevelop the site and attract investment that will support well-paid, long-term employment opportunities in the region. FFI’s potential project represents the opportunity to do just that.”
IPAT was a surface coal mining operation until 2006, with former mine land reclaimed for the park. It was created through a partnership with electricity generator TransAlta Inc., the Washington State Legislature, governor, and various local organizations, according to the IPAT website.
In 2020, Calgary, Alberta-based TransAlta retired Unit 1 of its Centralia facility, with Unit 2 to follow in 2025 as part of TransAlta’s transition to a 100 percent clean electricity future, according to TransAlta’s website. TransAlta has invested more than $300 million in pollution control technology at the plant, making it one of the cleanest coal-fired power plants in North America, the site added. Fuel for the plant is delivered by train from the Powder River Basin in the Midwest.
In today’s announcement, FFI said it will apply for a U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Hydrogen Hub Program grant in collaboration with Pacific Northwest stakeholders that include Puget Sound Energy, Washington Maritime Blue, the Centralia-Chehalis bus operator Twin Transit, and the Lewis County Energy Innovation Coalition.
Josh Jacobs, vice president of clean energy strategy at Puget Sound Energy, said in the release, “Our aspirational Beyond Net Zero Carbon initiative requires that we deploy innovative decarbonization technologies like green hydrogen. We look forward to taking this important work forward.”