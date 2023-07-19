Greater Seattle Partners, an economic development corporation with offices in Everett, Seattle, Tacoma, and Bellevue, recently announced the launch of a new program aimed at helping small businesses called the Greater Seattle Export Accelerator.
The program, borne of a partnership between the U.S. Small Business Administration and U.S. Commercial Service Seattle, plans to increase trade opportunities for STEM and research and development-focused small businesses in Snohomish, King, and Pierce Counties by providing a variety of services, a release said. Those services include advanced export training, export-advising services, access to international trade opportunities, and more.
Companies selected for participation will also get free access to an export adviser; a public/private export ecosystem including local, state, and federal international trade; and export-service providers.
“Small businesses make up 99.5% of all businesses in our region, and international trade can play a critical role in diversifying risk, increasing profits, and creating more jobs," Brian Surratt, chief executive officer of Greater Seattle Partners, said in the release. "The more assistance we can provide to help innovative high growth small businesses compete and win business in the international marketplace, particularly for those owned and operated by underserved entrepreneurs, the more we are able to foster and facilitate a thriving and equitable regional ecosystem."
Greater Seattle Partners was originally created under an initiative brought forward by Challenge Seattle, which includes a cohort of CEOs from 17 of the region’s largest employers. According to its mission statement, Greater Seattle Partners “is the culmination of efforts to support broad-based economic growth throughout the region and establish a bold vision for greater Seattle’s future.”
To be considered for the program, those interested will need to complete an application by Aug. 15.
To apply or learn more, visit here.