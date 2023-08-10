Pierce County has announced that an estimated $4 million is available to help support homeless housing services in Pierce County. Eligible organizations must apply by Aug. 28.
Applications will be submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the Tacoma/Lakewood/Pierce County Continuum of Care (CoC) Program Competition and Renewal and Replacement of Youth Homeless Demonstration Program Grants.
The initial contract period is expected to be for 12 months; however, the actual schedule will be negotiated with the selected organization(s) based on the finalized scope of work, funding, and services being purchased.
Those who are interested in applying must apply online before 2 p.m. on Aug. 28. To learn more, visit www.piercecountywa.gov/CoC.