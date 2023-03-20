Grant Aims to Help Underserved Businesses, Communities in Area

The Economic Development Board for Tacoma-Pierce County is steering $1.7 million of state COVID-19 fiscal recovery money into local businesses and organizations focused on helping BIPOC entrepreneurs, women-owned small businesses, and others in underserved areas grow and succeed.
EDB is passing through and administering the funds, which will allow grant recipients to focus their money and attention on programming rather than fund administration, according to Tamsin Bell, vice president-business development for EDB, who also works with EDB’s Technology Cluster Acceleration Team. The money awarded in December was a Small Business Innovation Fund grant through the Washington State Department of Commerce. SBIF aims to spur small-business recovery, startup, and growth among marginalized entrepreneurs and communities.
The state grant to EDB totaled about $1.9 million, with $200,000 for EDB to oversee the funds. Funding requirements tentatively call for projects to be completed by June 1.
Local groups receiving money to put toward helping underserved businesses and communities are Startup253, $750,000; Tacoma Arts Live, $480,000; Washington Maritime Blue’s Tacoma Maritime Innovation Incubator, $200,827; TractionSpace LLC, $162,500; Sound Outreach, fiscal agent for The Black Collective, $80,000; and Four Winds NW LLC, which does business as Jazzy’s Café, $2,535.
TractionSpace, Washington Maritime Blue/TMII, and Startup253 grant programs focus on incubator and accelerator programs in STEM, dovetailing with Bell’s work with the Technology Cluster Acceleration Team to raise the South Sound’s profile as an emerging technology leader, developing local talent, and recruiting new talent. TractionSpace and Washington Maritime Blue/TMII proposals include partnering with the University of Washington Tacoma for entrepreneurship and capstone projects, according to EDB documents provided as part of its grant application. Women and BIPOC communities are highly underrepresented in STEM, the documents say, citing Pew Research Center data.
Tech and manufacturing jobs are lucrative and need more representation at the CEO level, Bell said, adding that EDB hopes to create more opportunities for entrepreneurs from underserved communities by removing operating costs early in their entrepreneurial journey.
“Then we’re eliminating some barriers to where they can grow and be those CEOs and then hire more people from underserved communities … offering more representation in the industry and eliminating the wealth gap and opportunity gap in those sectors,” Bell said.
Tacoma Arts Live engages artists in the diverse Hilltop neighborhood, where a third of residents are lower income, according to data in the application. Tacoma Arts Live incubator/accelerator programs will assist artists and gig workers transitioning into formal business entities, while also offering programs to “support the professionalization of the region’s lively theater activity, as participants shape artistic endeavors into more viable economic activity,” the application says.
“I feel like a lot of the time the creative economy is really undersold as far as a target industry, but any area that has a thriving creative economy usually is very, very desirable for workforce and talent to move to, and so that impacts all other industries, as well,” Bell said.
Money for The Black Collective, whose mission includes improved economic development for the Black community, will fund a study by Momentum Professional Strategy Partners aimed at understanding why Black businesses fail and succeed. Black businesses in Tacoma and Pierce County, for example, had disproportionately high failure rates during the pandemic and its related economic fallout, said Lyle Quasim, chairperson of The Black Collective.
“We just want to get an empirical appreciation of success and failure,” not just during the pandemic, but more broadly, Quasim said. “We want to be very strategic with where we put our eff orts, our investments,” he said. “We hope to be able to have valuable information at the end of this process to utilize in the economic development of the African American community in Tacoma and Pierce County.”
Jazzy’s Café, a Black-owned dining and event space in Tacoma, will use funds to assist its efforts hosting and promoting lunch-and-learn programs for small minority-owned businesses to help them grow and succeed, according to Patrick Hughes, president and CEO of Hughes Group LLC and owner of Jazzy’s Café. Speakers include agencies, lawyers, bankers, health care plan administrators, and others.
“Everything that can affect a small business on your way to be large, we try to offer,” Hughes said, adding the format allows guests to ask questions and get answers in a small, unintimidating setting.
The programs happen the third Wednesday of each month, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., including programming and networking. Hughes Group and Business Impact NW, a nonprofit Community Development Financial Institution, have sponsored the lunches for about a year and will use the SBIF funds for items that include marketing and distributing short books, such as Managing By The Numbers: A Commonsense Guide To Understanding And Using Your Company’s Financials, which is a valuable tool for small-business owners’ tool kits, he said. Hughes said the lunches will continue even after funds are exhausted.
Hughes, who owns other businesses with Jazzy’s, said he remembers being in minority owners’ startup shoes and vowed then that he would help someday if he could.
“I struggled when I first started trying to find training and someone to kind of help mentor or work with me as a startup business,” he said.
The efforts by the groups receiving funding through EDB foster job creation by helping marginalized business owners thrive, EDB said in its application to the state, noting access to capital is a top concern of BIPOC-, veteran-, and women-owned businesses.
The grant recipients’ proposals provide significant capital relief from startup, expansion, and business training expenses, with items such as co-working and event space, festival preparation, technical assistance, and use of high-end technical equipment provided at no cost, the application added.
“This grant eliminates operating cost, training cost, and equipment cost, which is extremely beneficial in the early stages of small-business development for startups (and) entrepreneurship,” Bell said. “Hopefully this has lasting impacts in the community as far as bringing more representation in lucrative industry sectors to help close the wealth and opportunity gaps in this space.”
The SBIF recipients aim to complement initiatives of the Pierce County Business Accelerator and Community Navigator programs and expand support by addressing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the STEM and arts sectors, EDB’s application says.
EDB’s package was among 22 projects conditionally awarded SBIF grants ranging from $500,000 to $5 million, according to the Department of Commerce. The 22 grants total $32.5 million.
This story was produced in conjunction with the EDB of Tacoma-Pierce County to highlight industries and trends in Tacoma and the rest of Pierce County. To find out more, visit Choose Tacoma Pierce online.