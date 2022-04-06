The Washington State Department of Commerce is calling for nominations for the 16th annual Governor’s Smart Communities Awards.
The program recognizes outstanding efforts from local governments and their partners on long-term community planning and development. The nominees should bring to light the values and long-term priorities of their communities through their plans and work that will span over the next 20 to 50 years, according to a release.
“Too often we hear about the controversies and debates involved in land-use planning and growth management,” said Commerce director Lisa Brown in the release. “The Smart Communities Awards showcase collaboration and hard work by diverse community members and leaders to envision and put plans into action that create and sustain the vibrant neighborhood and places that make Washington state such a great place to live, work and play.”
There are seven categories for nominations that include the Smart Vision Award, the Smart Project Award, the Smart Partnership Award, the Smart Housing Strategies Award, the Smart Equity Strategies Award, the Smart Climate Change Strategies Award, and the new Planning Legacy Award.
Smart Communities Award nominations are open now through May 6. Find more information about the awards and access the nomination forms here.