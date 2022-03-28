Gov. Jay Inslee has appointed Mark Vasconi to serve as director of the Washington State Broadband Office within the Department of Commerce.
Vasconi will assume the new position April 1. Since 2010, he has served as director of Regulatory Services at the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission.
Vasconi additionally has more than a decade of experience working with AT&T in Alaska and has held senior executive roles in product development and government affairs, including increasing broadband access to numerous Native Alaskan remote villages.
“I sincerely look forward to leading the State Broadband Office and its great team of dedicated professionals who have already made great strides in providing quality broadband service to all residents of the state of Washington," Vasconi said in a press release. "…the need for high-speed internet access has been well understood for many years although the impact of the pandemic clearly heightened this need, particularly in rural Washington and its many Tribal communities. I am honored to be part of the team that will finally accomplish this long sought-after goal.”
Upon taking the position, Vasconi will assist with the $30 million that was recently awarded to the broadband office from the U.S. Department of Commerce intended for last-mile fiber and wireless projects aimed at overcoming barriers to broadband access in Ferry, Jefferson, Kittitas, Okanogan and Stevens counties.