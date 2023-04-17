Goldfish Swim School, which offers infant and child swim lessons, is building a new location in Puyallup and will be welcoming swimmers into the pool in early fall 2023.
Located at 3500 S. Meridian in the South Hill Mall, the new 8,500-square-foot swim school will provide indoor, year-round swim instruction to children ages 4 months through 12 years old in a family-friendly setting with trained instructors, small class sizes, a heated pool, and a premier water-purification system.
In addition to swim lessons, Goldfish Swim School will offer family swims (for both members and non-members) and party packages. Other facility highlights include an air-conditioned viewing gallery for parents to watch lessons, showers, individual/private changing rooms, a blow dry station, snack bar, and a retail shop.
Puyallup's Goldfish Swim School branch plans to begin lessons in early fall. Families can pre-register for swim lessons now for first access to preferred lesson dates and times by visiting the website or calling (253) 356-0020.
Goldfish Swim School is currently in the process of expanding throughout the U.S., with more than 130 schools open and an additional 130-plus in development in more than 30 states and in Canada.