In recognition of Global Entrepreneurship Month in November, the Washington State Department of Commerce has announced that it is offering free online workshops and sessions for small businesses.
“Entrepreneurship is one of the important tools we have to ensure a broad, equitable economic recovery that leaves no one behind,” said Commerce director Lisa Brown in a press statement. “Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, accounting for a primary source of jobs that strengthen communities and create thriving local economies. Global Entrepreneurship Month exposes residents to the idea of starting and running their own business and provides them with essential skills to increase the chances of success.”
This is the seventh year the Department of Commerce will lead the state’s participation in the events teed up by the annual international Global Entrepreneurship Week celebration (Nov. 8-14). Over the years, the department has co-hosted and coordinated more than 300 events in person and online. With public safety in mind, Commerce decided only to hold online sessions again this year. Experts from state and federal agencies and the private sector will teach the free online sessions.
Click here to check out the complete list of Global Entrepreneurship Month events.
Entrepreneurs may also want to check out Commerce’s Entrepreneur Academy, a series of 11 courses covering everything from ideation to avoiding common mistakes in building a business.
Compared with 2020, new business starts are up 19.8 percent statewide, increasing from 55,539 through October last year to 69,301 new businesses this year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau Business Formations Dashboard.