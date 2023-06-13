Gig Harbor will soon be home to a new nutrition bar.
Serve Nutrition will be located at 8912 Key Peninsula Highway N.W., which formerly served as the location of Cozy Country Keepsakes.
Serve Nutrition will be part of the Pacific Northwest Nutrition Concepts mentor group created by the owners of Grand Nutrition, according to a recent Tacoma News Tribune article. Serve Nutrition's menu will be similar to the one at Grand Nutrition, which is celebrated for its protein shakes and gluten-free donuts.
The Tribune also noted that Serve Nutrition's owners, Elli and Blake Lechner, signed a year lease for the Key Center location, with an option to renew down the road. Elli has experience in the health and fitness industry and, for a time, owned a nutrition bar in Arizona; Blake is a military veteran and now works with law enforcement, the article said.