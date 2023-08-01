National wealth-management firm Mission Wealth LP shared today that it is merging with the Gig Harbor-headquartered Brooks, Hughes, & Jones, Inc. — the firm’s third integration of the year.
“We are excited to welcome the entire team at BHJ to Mission Wealth. (Partners) Gary (Brooks), Allyn (Hughes), and Herb (Gebhart) each bring unique skills and expertise that reinforce our ongoing commitment to providing industry-leading services to an ever-expanding client base,” Mission Wealth President Dannell Stuart said in a release. “Together, we are better equipped to serve more families across the United States, empowering them to achieve their financial dreams.”
The merger will support both Mission Wealth’s and BHJ Wealth Advisors’ ability to provide “exceptional client service in Washington and the wider Pacific Northwest, perfectly aligning with the growing demands of this region’s prospective clientele,” the release said.
“In seeking a partner for the next stage of our business, I had a long list of preferences for how advisory firms should be positioned to do important work in the best interests of clients,” Brooks said in the release. “We evaluated several opportunities. Mission Wealth had the strongest combination of high integrity, robust services for clients, and conflict-free independence.”