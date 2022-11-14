Gene Juarez Salons & Spas is relocating its Silverdale and Tacoma locations, starting with the Silverdale move next week.
In Silverdale, Gene Juarez is moving from its Kitsap Mall location to The Trails at Silverdale, a 30-acre shopping and dining destination, effective Nov. 22. The Kitsap Mall location will close just before that to allow a smooth transition for clients to the new location about a mile away.
The Trails location is 11065 Pacific Crest Place NW, Suite B-130. It spreads across 3,200 square feet with 20 salon stations and two treatment rooms. A grand opening event is planned for Dec. 2 from 5-8 p.m.
“We’re looking forward to continuing to meet our guests in the areas they live, work, and shop,” Katie Trent, chief operating officer and president of Gene Juarez, said in a news release. “Previous Kitsap guests, as well as those who are new to Gene Juarez, can look forward to our signature beauty and self-care services within the vibrant and exciting Trails at Silverdale. The reopening in our new Silverdale space will continue the tradition of excellence Gene Juarez has established for more than 50 years while we modernize and evolve as a brand.”
Meanwhile, Gene Juarez will move out of its Tacoma Mall location just before the salon’s February move to a standalone shop in downtown Tacoma, at 915 Pacific Ave.
The date for that move has not been finalized.
Gene Juarez — which offers hair and skin care services, plus personal care services including waxing, nail care, and barbering at select locations — operates 10 salons in Puget Sound, including South Sound locations in South Hill Mall in Puyallup and Southcenter Mall in Tukwila.