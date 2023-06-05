Gene Juarez Salons & Spas has sold its Gene Juarez Academy beauty school in Federal Way to Paul Mitchell Schools North Star Group, which has operated beauty schools since 1999, according to a news release today.
Terms of the deal were not released.
The transition will allow Gene Juarez to focus on its 11 salon and spa locations throughout the Puget Sound region, which includes two more salons opening in Gig Harbor and Bellingham this summer.
Gene Juarez Salons & Spas has educated hair colorists and artists at its school since 1987, providing a source of talent for its salons and others.
Paul Mitchell Schools North Star Group will retain all Gene Juarez Academy team members and has plans to offer additional programs outside of cosmetology over the next few years, according to the release.
Gene Juarez Salons & Spars reported 16 staff at the school and said the school will assume the Paul Mitchell name sometime next year. This will be the third Paul Mitchell school in Washington and first west of the Cascades, according to the school's website, which lists locations in Richland and Spokane Valley.
“As we explored the idea of selling our academy, it was important to us to find a team that understands the legacy and value that the Gene Juarez brand holds among both seasoned and aspiring cosmetologists. I am thrilled that the Paul Mitchell Schools North Star Group understands the pillars of our academy, and, better yet, can support our students and staff with more resources and attention than our one-campus school can provide,” Katie Trent, CEO of Gene Juarez Salons & Spas, said in the release. “We’re confident they’ll help ensure a seamless transition, allowing for no interruption in the educational opportunities offered to aspiring salon professionals in the region. Gene Juarez has been serving the region for more than 50 years, and we are looking to the future as we dedicate our efforts to our salon and spa teams and valued guests.”
Josh Starita, president of Paul Mitchell Schools North Star Group, added, “We are thrilled and honored to welcome the Gene Juarez Academy into our family of schools. Gene Juarez and the Gene Juarez organization have been revered in this industry for decades and have helped advance the beauty industry to where it is today. We plan to honor this legacy and add to it."
Starita said that the group has three goals: to continue to provide exceptional education; develop and support team members; and serve the community in the greater Seattle area.
"Between Gene Juarez and Paul Mitchell, we are fortunate to now be associated with two of the industry’s most iconic hairdressers," he added.
Paul Mitchell Advanced Education LLC is a partially owned subsidiary of John Paul Mitchell Systems and the franchisor of more than 100 independently owned and operated franchise cosmetology and/or barbering schools operating under the Paul Mitchell School brand, including Paul Mitchell Schools North Star Group.
The North Star Group consists of seven Paul Mitchell School locations in Idaho, Utah, and Washington.