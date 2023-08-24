Gene Juarez Salons & Spas is opening its 10th and newest salon in downtown Bellingham next week, with another location in Gig Harbor projected for early November.
Gene Juarez’s Bellingham shop, located at 1411 Railroad Ave., is the company’s first in the North Cascades area and will feature salon services as well as skincare, waxing, and eyelash/brow services. The shop will open Wednesday, according to its website.
Gene Juarez CEO Katie Trent got her bachelor’s degree at Western Washington University in Bellingham and said she was thrilled to bring the salon to the community. The company said it's currently seeking experienced beauty professionals interested in joining the Bellingham team.
Gene Juarez’s Gig Harbor shop will be at 4779 Point Fosdick Dr. N.W., Suite 200, in the former location of Studio Six: The Salon and Spa. The shop's targeted opening is Nov. 11.
The company has been busy bolstering its South Sound presence lately. Last fall, it relocated its Silverdale location from Kitsap Mall to The Trails at Silverdale. Then in February, it relocated from Tacoma Mall to a location in downtown Tacoma, 915 Pacific Ave. Other South Sound locations include South Hill/Puyallup and Southcenter Mall in Tukwila.
In June, the company announced that it had sold its Gene Juarez Academy beauty school in Federal Way to Paul Mitchell Schools North Star Group to focus on its salon and spa locations throughout the Puget Sound region.