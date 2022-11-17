Federal Way Public Schools students can now receive guaranteed admission to six private and public four-year institutions after high school graduation thanks to expanded FWPS Guaranteed Admissions Program (GAP) partnerships with five additional Washington colleges and universities, FWPS has announced.
Building on the program FWPS established last year with Pacific Lutheran University (PLU), eligible scholars can add Central Washington University (CWU), Eastern Washington University (EWU), The Evergreen State College, Washington State University (WSU), and Western Washington University (WWU) to the list of schools granting automatic admission without an application.
To be eligible for guaranteed admission to FWPS GAP partner colleges and universities, scholars must:
- Earn and maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.0 during senior year for CWU, EWU, Evergreen, WSU, and WWU, or a cumulative GPA of 3.3 for PLU.
- Be on track to complete the College Academic Distribution Requirements (CADRs) by high school graduation.
“Improving college-going outcomes and overall post-secondary education enrollment continues to be a focus in Federal Way Public Schools and we continue to seek new agreements with colleges to assure admission to our scholars,” said superintendent Dani Pfeiffer in a prepared statement. “We are excited to be one of 66 school districts in Washington to partner with these five colleges at the start of college application season for seniors. Now, including our existing GAP partnership with PLU, our scholars are empowered with more choice and opportunity.”