The Seattle Foundation has announced that the Fund for Inclusive Recovery is awarding a total of $12.6 million to 21 BIPOC-led organizations.
Organizations with a deep history of community justice and advocacy work will receive $200,000 a year for three years. Selected grantees include organizations like Casa Latina, Rainier Beach Action Coalition, and the Native Action Network. Click here to view the full list of grantees.
“As we work to build back our region, centering BIPOC communities ensures solutions go beyond pandemic recovery, address structural racism and inequities, and contribute to a future that is healthy, thriving, and prosperous for all,” said Seattle Foundation’s Chief Impact Officer Kris Hermanns in a press statement. “These resources will further expand and sustain the capacity and infrastructure for groups to take on even more organizing, building community leadership, and engaging policymakers to reinvent our public structures and systems.”
Grant dollars are flexible and can be used as grantee organizations see fit for projects, programs, or general operating expenses in support of their community power and base building work. Each of the finalists and selected grantees received a $2,000 honorarium. This financial support acknowledges the time, energy, and resources spent applying to the Fund, the release noted.
The Fund launched with a network of cross-sector funders and individual donors in March 2021. To date, it has raised more than $13 million from supporters, with a goal to raise another $37 million. It was announced one year after the COVID-19 Response Fund, which also was hosted by Seattle Foundation.