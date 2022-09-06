Riders 18 years old and younger can now ride for free on transit systems across the state — including King County Metro, Pierce Transit, and Kitsap Transit — under the new Free Youth Transit Pass program that went into effect Sept. 1.
The program additionally applies to water taxis, paratransit and on-demand services, Sound Transit buses and Link light rail, Seattle Streetcar, Community Transit, Everett Transit, and Snoqualmie Valley Transit.
With the launch of the program, young riders can use current classic blue youth and student ORCA cards, show their student identification, or simply board and ride free. New black ORCA cards also will be available soon and distributed through schools and customer services. Any of these options will work, with more innovations on the horizon in 2023 including the ability to “tap” a smartphone or a “smart” sticker on a student ID.
“Free Youth Transit Pass is a generational pivot that builds a more equitable and sustainable future for our youth while connecting them to opportunity and providing needed financial help for families,” said King County Executive Dow Constantine in a prepared statement. “Together, we’re reducing our carbon emissions and pollution in communities, delivering people where they need to go on a system that is increasingly zero-emission, and putting a massive down payment on a car-free future by making every kid in King County a transit rider.”
Also effective Sept. 1, King County Metro joined Sound Transit, Kitsap Transit, and Everett Transit in offering $1 ORCA LIFT fares for riders who qualify based on their income.