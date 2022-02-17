Free underground communication construction training is now available in Thurston County via a partnership between WorkSource and Redline Training Academy.
The first Underground Communications Construction Training is scheduled for Feb. 28 through March 11, Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Training will take place at Talking Cedar in Thurston County. Redline Training Academy, alongside Vemeer NW, will provide participants a complimentary lunch and all of the required gear.
A hiring event is scheduled for graduates on March 11 at 8:30 a.m., with employers offering a wage no less than $19 per hour. Participants must complete and provide all necessary documentation requested within the registration form.
Space is limited to five students.
Participants who complete the 10-day training will become certified in Directional Drill Maintenance and Operations, Ladder Safety, and Mini Excavator Maintenance and Operations. Participants will learn how to safely work around and identify existing utilities, safely operate, and maintain heavy hydraulic equipment, understand conduit placements, mud mixing, soil classifications, plotting drill paths, and more.
Training is available to those looking for employment and are at least 18 years old with a high school diploma or GED, have a current and valid Washington State driver’s license, are drug free, have no violent or employer theft felonies, can lift and carry at least 50 pounds, have the ability to work on their feet all day, and have barriers to employment.