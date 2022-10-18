America’s Credit Union (DuPont), Harborstone Credit Union (Lakewood), South Credit Union (Tacoma), and Tapco Credit Union (Tacoma) are collaborating Oct. 20 to complete three local services projects.
According to a release, about 48 employees will collectively work on painting and cleaning up trash at the South Tacoma Tiny Home Village, with the assistance of the Low Income Housing Insitute; cleaning tennis courts, laying mulch, and weeding paths with Metro Parks at Portland Avenue Park; and removing invasive species, planting, and trash cleanup at Bradley Lake Park in Puyallup with support from the Pierce Conversation District.
“Our employees are excited to engage with other credit union employees to have a greater impact on these service day projects," said Tapco CEO Justin Martin in the release. “It will be a day full of hard work and collaboration among these credit unions. Through the collaboration, the credit unions will be able to have a more significant impact on the community through this day of service.”