Fortress Investment has acquired from MK Holdings LLC an industrial property in Auburn in a deal valued at just over $22 million, according to commercial real estate firm Kidder Mathews.
The seven-acre property includes a 24,000-square-foot building and is the current location of Utility Trailer Sales of Washington Co.
“This is a rare low coverage terminal site with a great location in King County’s Auburn industrial submarket. It is well situated between Ports of Seattle and Tacoma,” said Kidder Mathews’ senior vice president Matt Murray in a prepared statement.
Murray and Matt McLennan, who is also a Kidder Mathews’ senior vice president, brokered the deal.