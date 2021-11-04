Former Washington governor Chris Gregoire is scheduled to speak about Challenge Seattle, an alliance of CEOs from more than 20 of the region's largest employers, during Thurston County Chamber's Forum Nov. 10.
The forum will kick off at 11:30 a.m. at the Olympia Hotel at Capitol Lake (formerly Hotel RL). It includes lunch. Those interested in attending can click here to register.
At the forum, Gregoire will share how Challenge Seattle can impact Thurston County and how local leaders can use best practices to tackle chronic homelessness.
Forum sponsors include Window Genie, Inspire Advisors, American Family Insurance, and Oly Tech Guys.