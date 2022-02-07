Kitsap Credit Union has appointed Trevor Stuart, who most recently served as CFO of the Invention Science and related funds (ISF) at Intellectual Ventures (IV), to serve as its new CFO.
ISF is a group of investment funds focused on the creation, incubation, and spinout of disruptive technology companies stemming from industry-defining IP portfolios. Stuart spent 11 years at ISF and was responsible for all financial aspects of ISF and its subsidiaries.
As a member of the ISF senior leadership team, Stuart led the finance engagement on all fundraising resulting in more than $100 million of capital. He also supported the creation and incubation of dozens of subsidiaries and participated in the spinout of seven companies that collectively have raised more than $650 million of capital. In addition, he engaged in all licensing and divestiture transactions across all of IV for more than 100 closed deals totaling more than $1.2 billion in revenue.
Stuart also has played an active role at the YMCA of Greater Seattle for the past 12 years. Since 2010, he has volunteered as co-chair and chair for different annual campaigns, participated on the Marketing and Investment committees, and is currently a member of their Finance Committee. In addition to his work at the YMCA, Stuart gives back to his alma mater as a Board of Trustees member of the University of Washington Accounting Development Fund.
Former Intellectual Ventures Executive Joins Kitsap Credit Union as CFO
Tags
Antoinette Alexander
Antoinette Alexander is a South Sound Business contributor.
