The historic downtown Tacoma building that previously held healthcare company DaVita has been officially listed for sale or lease.
The sale or lease will be coordinated by John Bauder and Harrison Laird of Lee & Associates Commercial Real Estate Services, who are representing seller 1423 Pacific Partners, LLC.
In April 2021, DaVita moved operations to a new Federal Way campus, taking its approximately 500 employees with it in the move.
“We have been talking to multiple tenants who are interested in leasing portions of the building, and we’re excited to get the marketing campaign launched for the potential sale as well," Laird said in a release. "The building works well for investors and tenants alike. We have also had interest from multifamily developers intending to convert the building to apartments.”
The Tacoma building was originally commissioned to be built and designed in 1908 by Peter Sandberg, coining the building's original Sandberg-Schoenfeld Building title.
At the time, the building was viewed as a pioneering example of early reinforced concrete buildings and a step toward today’s modern architecture. The building stands 10 stories high and is 110,440 square feet.
In 2000, the building was fully restored, renovated to include a complete seismic retrofit with safety and mechanical upgrades.
Interested parties can see the listing online at Lee & Associates Commercial Real Estate Services website here.