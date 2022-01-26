The nation’s economy at large and South Sound specifically are positioned for a good year ahead, business and government leaders said today during the annual Horizons Economic Forecast presented virtually by the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber.
“Going into 2022, the economy’s in good shape,” keynote speaker Curtis Dubay, senior economist for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said, expecting growth of 4 percent to 5 percent for the year. “The economy in general, from a very high level, remains very strong,” he added, while acknowledging the prickly issues of inflation, workforce shortages, and continuing supply-chain issues, common topics speakers raised in panel discussions.
“I am very bullish and optimistic on the future of the U.S. economy,” Dubay concluded. “I think we’re in for a period of sustained strong growth, even with these headwinds,” barring an unforeseen issue like another pandemic.
Bruce Dammeier, Pierce County executive, also expressed bullishness looking into 2022.
“I would say it’s going to be the year of recovery and reconnection,” he said. “We are such a strong trade-dependent, globally-connected region that that is going to continue to provide strong fundamentals for us as we move forward. We are going to continue to see record investment in Pierce County, and with that are going to come thousands of new jobs, particularly in the manufacturing and logistics arenas.”
U.S. Reps. Marilyn Strickland and Derek Kilmer expect positive impacts on jobs and people in South Sound from passage of the national infrastructure bill, including not only roads and bridges, but broadband enhancement. And in the next few weeks, Congress will have to pass a spending bill that will include some “huge wins for Tacoma,” Kilmer said, including funding for two projects for more affordable housing and job opportunities on the hilltop to help residents and BIPOC-owned businesses.
Port of Tacoma and Northwest Seaport Alliance officials highlighted efforts to address the cargo surge hitting the ports and related logistical issues of moving record amounts of cargo — both containerized and noncontainerized — to trucks, trains and warehouses, reduce bottlenecks, and improve the flow of goods.
“We’re doing a juggling act trying to keep everybody happy, and right now we see that is quite a challenge for us, but we feel like we’re winning,” said Tom Bellerud, chief operations officer at the Seaport Alliance.
Progress is being made in the cargo backlogs, said Deanna Keller, commissioner at the Port of Tacoma, adding that port operations for imports and exports will continue to improve in coming months but may not return to normal until later this year, barring any major disruptions.
Neal Johnson, president of Sound Resource Economics, reviewed portions of his Pierce County Economic Index, including the impact of the workforce shortage on Pierce County, which is down at least 9,000, and as many as 26,000 workers, depending on what assumptions are made regarding population growth and labor participation in the absence of a pandemic.
Housing was among sectors Johnson addressed, saying county home values rose 20 to 22 percent in 2021 as inventory remained very tight. He believes a Zillow forecast of 12.4 percent increase for 2022 is too high.
“Is it a bubble?” he said in response to one question. “The current housing affordability index isn’t in bubble territory. Will be there a crash? I wouldn’t be surprised by a slight pullback based simply on what people can afford for monthly mortgage payments, but no correction like the bubble burst we saw back between 2008 and 2012, where there truly had been a lot of speculative homebuying by people who really shouldn’t have qualified for a loan — so no crash.”
Michael Robinson, owner of Windermere Professional Partners in Gig Harbor, highlighted the intensity of the Pierce County real estate market last year, fueled by King County migrants, “newly minted work-from-homers,” and lots of first-time buyers. It wasn’t easy for buyers, he said, expecting another year of increased home prices in 2022.
The county is starting the year positioned well for continued sales growth and migration of new residents as its median sales price is 31 percent lower than King County’s, Robinson said.
“Don’t compare this housing boom to the last; there isn’t a comparison,” he said. Prior to the Great Recession, there were nearly 8,000 homes for sale in the Pierce County in August 2007 versus an average of 760 last year. “There’s just no comparison and don’t plan on a foreclosure tsunami; the forbearance program really did its job.”
Betty Capestany, director of economic development for Pierce County, also cited development and investment throughout the county, including significant logistics and industrial development, with almost 4 million square feet in the Frederickson area alone in the permit and construction phase.
Bruce Kendall, president and CEO of the Economic Development Board Tacoma- Pierce County, cited big wins in the area’s growing technology sector.
“Last year, I think we could safely say we arrived a new level,” Kendall said. “We’re not at a hyper-level yet, but we’re at a very important level,” he said, citing companies like Namatad and Infoblox in Tacoma, and the Benaroya data center in Puyallup.
Ellen Walkowiak, assistant director of community and economic development for the City of Tacoma, cited other wins that included the new $172 million Marriott convention center hotel downtown that will attract more conventions that also will help small businesses downtown; the ongoing renovation of Old City Hall; the Washington Building, a former office structure that will open this spring as a mixed-use project, primarily multifamily residential, opening this spring; and investment in the Tacoma Financial Center to make it more competitive office space.
“I do want to mention that office space is not dead,” she said, noting various renovations, planned construction, and more.
Walkowiak also noted 3,100 multifamily units that will be under construction and completed within three years, “and that’s amazing,” she said.
Tamar Jackson, senior director of community engagement at WorkForce Central and Deborah Howell, chief operations officer there, stressed the importance of continued focus on diversity, equity, access, equality, and inclusion throughout the community.
“Think about your mission, your vision, your person — this is work that has to be done all the time, every day, making sure that when we look at another human being, they feel like a human being,” Jackson said. “We have to stop making people feel like they’re clients and feel like they’re customers. This is our community. Pierce County is home for every last one of us and there’s no need for anyone to ever leave Pierce County … and we’ve got to do better at making ways for them to live and be a part of this community.”
He said 2022 is about high expectations.
“What are we going to do to be better so we’re not having this same conversation in 2023?" Jackson said.