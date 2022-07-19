Financial technology entrepreneurs Arshdeep Mann and Gaganjeet Singh have been awarded $10,000 and a membership with CoMotion Labs as winners of the FinTech Incubator Challenge, which aims to support innovators with ideas to streamline financial literacy.
Mann and Singh presented their financial technology company, Incogify LLC, to a panel of judges from the Sound Credit Union Executive Management Team and the Milgard Center for Business Analytics at the University of Washington Tacoma.
“We really enjoyed learning more about Incogify,” said Sound Credit Union's SVP/chief information officer Nancy Sternitzky in a statement. “We feel that Gagan and Arshdeep have a great concept. We are excited to see the next phase of their app and how consumers can benefit when using the tool itself.”
The idea behind Incogify LLC is to make shopping for insurance easier and safer for consumers with assistance from an app. The app will protect consumer’s private information and help them feel confident they are making the best decision.
“Our hope is that when using Incogify, consumers never have to shop for insurance again,” said Mann in a statement. “Our technology will automatically shop for them before their next renewal and get them the best value.”
With feedback and financial support from the panel, the next step for Mann and Singh is to finish developing their financial technology with CoMotion Labs.
“The feedback and confidence in our product was very motivating,” said Singh in a statement. “Being able to participate in this challenge has really helped us with our vision for Incogify.”
Entries for next year’s FinTech Incubator Challenge will open March 28.
