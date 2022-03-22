Travelers moving in and out of the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport can now find their favorite Funko collectibles at the recently opened sodoPOP store.
Located in the North Satellite Building of Alaska Airlines’ brand-new terminal, discover everything from Pop! figures and Paka Paka mystery capsules to Pop! albums and prized accessories ideal for collectors and last-minute gifting alike.
The sodoPOP retail concept combines the Marshall Retail Group, Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture, and the Everett-headquartered Funko together in one place for unique memorabilia and fandom-supported pop-culture brands.
Also on hand are a variety of local souvenirs from regional sports teams, band apparel, and albums.
Open daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find out more here.