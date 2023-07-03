A Fife program is on a mission to provide job training to people experiencing homelessness in the city.
Before the yearlong Fife Jobs Program's start in 2021, the city had seen an increase in unhoused folks seeking shelter in local parks and trails. After multiple city meetings, officials noticed a pattern.
“We found that quite a few people living out there were really capable of working, but they didn’t have resources to get to work. For a lot of them, it was a lack of identification and a means of transportation,” Megan Jendrick, Fife's current assistant city manager, said in a newsletter in 2021.
In the program, participants are first provided with housing in the city’s tiny house village — a group of 10 single-occupancy and two double-occupancy units situated next to the Fife Criminal Justice Center. The goal is to give participants the security and stability they need to start job training and tackle any other barriers, like drug or alcohol addiction.
To qualify for the program, applicants must live within Pierce County, have been homeless for at least three months, and demonstrate a clear want to work and actively search for housing options, a release said.
Once in the program, participants get an opportunity to become a contracted employee through local TruFit Staffing, a South Sound recruiting and staffing agency. In addition to an employee position, participants will receive case management, job training from city staff to maintain the city’s parks and trails, perform general office duties, work toward flagging forklift certifications, and other paid tasks.
Program participants are compensated by weekly paychecks for 18 hours of work.
Upon completion of the program, the city of Fife provides financial coaching, housing navigation, and other services for success to alum.
Those interested can find more information about Fife’s Jobs Program here.