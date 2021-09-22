The new Federal Way Higher Education Center is set to open Sept. 27. The resource will provide access to adult education and student support services through a partnership between UW Tacoma, Highline College, the City of Federal Way, and Federal Way Public Schools.
The 7,300-square-foot space, located at 1615 S. 325th St. in Federal Way, features two classrooms, a computer lab, a student study and gathering place, offices, and a reception area. It will be staffed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Initially, the site will be equipped to offer Highline College student support services, such as general admission, advising, and enrollment help, as well as opportunities to connect with the community, according to UW Tacoma. In the future, The Hub will offer for-credit coursework; short-term certificate classes in early childhood education, health care, and computer science; English-language learning and adult education courses; and UW Tacoma professional development coursework.
Federal Way Higher Education Center to Open Next Week
The new Federal Way Higher Education Center is set to open Sept. 27. The resource will provide access to adult education and student support services through a partnership between UW Tacoma, Highline College, the City of Federal Way, and Federal Way Public Schools.