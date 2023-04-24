Meagan McGuire, vice president of business development for Explore Seattle Southside, has been named an honoree in the 2023 Smart Women in Meetings Awards.
Smart Meetings is a meetings industry publisher and resource for event professionals. In its eighth year, the award is honoring women who are making a significant impact and elevating the meetings industry, a release said.
Smart Women in Meetings Award winners will be featured in the organization's magazine and online and will receive on-stage honors at the Smart Women in Meetings Awards gala during the Smart Woman Summit in New York City on Aug. 3.
This past year, the women honored helped the global meetings industry regain its health and vitality after a long recovery post-COVID, the release noted. Through this awards program, Smart Meetings looks to recognize these women at all levels of their careers.
“I’ve been with Explore Seattle Southside for nearly a decade," McGuire said in a prepared statement. "In the beginning, I tried to mold the meetings sales and services role into a position that simulates what larger destination marketing organizations do — like fitting a square peg into a round hole. I was listening too much to the ‘supposed to be’ voices. Refocusing our goal to think more about how we can support the people we have the power to support (such as our hotel partners and meeting planners) has reframed our approach, changed our messaging and mission, and has proved more beneficial to our partners and the planners we assist."
Explore Seattle Southside is the official destination marketing organization for Seattle Southside.