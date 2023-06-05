Experience Olympia & Beyond, the destination marketing organization of Thurston County and Thurston County’s Sports Commission, celebrated at the 2023 Thurston County Tourism Awards event June 1 community leaders in hospitality and destination development.
Winners were:
- Boldness in Tourism Award: Christen Greene, Team-Tomorrow
- Excellence in Hospitality Award: Sofie Landis, Sofie’s Scoops
- Patrick Knutson Tourism Legend Award: Carol Riley, Olympia Harbor Days Festival
