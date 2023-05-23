Experience Olympia & Beyond, Thurston County’s visitor and convention bureau, recently announced this year's group of Tourism Award nominees.
Thurston County will celebrate honorees at its annual meeting from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on June 1 at the Hands on Children’s Museum. The meeting’s theme this year is “PopArt Party!,” which aims to pay tribute to the region's diverse and growing creative arts scene.
"The individuals receiving awards this year are examples of Thurston's County's finest," Annette Pitts, CEO of Experience Olympia & Beyond, said in a release. "Each were nominated by their peers in the industry and are known to be at the top of their game demonstrating the highest standards of customer service, creativity, innovation, and of course, hospitality."
See who's being honored this year below.
Boldness in Tourism Award Nominees
According to the release, this person brought bold, new ideas and innovative ways to attract visitors to Thurston County in the last 12 months. They took risks and thought “outside of the box."
- Alicia Elliott, West Central Park Neighborhood Center
- Wayne Fournier, City of Tenino mayor
- Christen Greene, Team-Tomorrow
- Mitch Lewis, Summit Farms
- Ryan Perkins, Oly Town Artesians Soccer Club/Olympia Ballroom
- Janine Phillips, Hampton Inn & Suites
- Donna Taylor-Mayo, Of Water, Wind, and Woods
Excellence in Hospitality Award Nominees
This person, according to the release, is a frontline worker who put in the hours during the last 12 months to make all guests feel welcome. They typify a gracious and knowledgeable host. Their efforts make visitors eager to return to Thurston County again in part because of their exceptional customer service.
- Jamie Brayshaw, Octapas Cafe
- Emily Dunn, The Marie Bed & Breakfast
- Wayne Fournier, Mayor of Tenino
- Christen Greene, Team-Tomorrow
- Sofie Landis, Sofie's Scoops
- Jay Potter, Hands On Children's Museum
- Mark Sand, Ashley Creek Farm
- Matt Trotter, Well 80
Patrick Knutson Tourism Legend Award Nominees
The Patrick Knutson Tourism Legend Award honors someone who has served in the hospitality industry for 10 or more years and either currently resides in or has roots in Thurston County. The award winner exemplifies leadership, innovation, and stewardship in hospitality over his or her lifetime, the release said.
- Patty Belmonte, Hands On Children's Museum
- Christen Greene, Team-Tomorrow
- Andy Moreno, CapCity Presents
- Carol Riley, Olympia Harbor Days Festival
- George Sharp, Thurston EDC
- Christian Skillings, Cynara and Iron Rabbit