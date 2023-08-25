Exeltech Consulting, whose corporate office is in Lacey, has tapped design veteran Theresa Mordaunt to serve as senior project manager in the firm’s Buildings and Facilities Structures group.
Mordaunt brings 25 years of experience in the design of a variety of material and structure types, including timber, steel, concrete, and masonry. Over the years, she has analyzed, designed, and developed production drawings for various types of new structures including commercial buildings, parking garages, pedestrian bridges, and residential towers, among others, a release said.
She has also designed the repair and restoration of damaged structures, including the retrofit of buildings to enhance the performance and extend the service life of historical buildings.
Exeltech provides civil and structural engineering, environmental documentation and permitting, landscape architecture, and construction management and inspection services throughout the western United States, the release said.