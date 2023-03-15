The Evergreen State College has announced that, starting this spring, it will be offering a new supervision certificate program.
The program is tailored toward people planning to (or who have recently started to) work in management or supervisory roles. The course, a release said, will “cover the skills every supervisor needs: effective decision-making, professional communication, managing people, organizational skills, and record keeping.”
The program also will touch on diversity and inclusion in the workplace, conflict management, decision-making and delegation, and more.
Those interested in the program who have been working for a company for more than six months might qualify for a grant to offset the cost of certification. Contact cchesnut@thurstonchamber.com for more details.
Get more information about the program here.