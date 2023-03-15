Courtesy of the Evergreen State College via Facebook
Courtesy of the Evergreen State College via Facebook

The Evergreen State College has announced that, starting this spring, it will be offering a new supervision certificate program.

The program is tailored toward people planning to (or who have recently started to) work in management or supervisory roles. The course, a release said, will “cover the skills every supervisor needs: effective decision-making, professional communication, managing people, organizational skills, and record keeping.” 

The program also will touch on diversity and inclusion in the workplace, conflict management, decision-making and delegation, and more.

Those interested in the program who have been working for a company for more than six months might qualify for a grant to offset the cost of certification. Contact cchesnut@thurstonchamber.com for more details. 

